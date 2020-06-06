Donald Allen Poore
Donald Allen Poore

Donald Allen Poore 69 passed into the presence of Jesus may 31st. He was preceded in death by his brother Bob; his parents Ted and Dorothy Poore and his longtime companion Patsy Russell. Surviving him are his Brother Steve Poore : his sister Charlene Parker : two daughters Melissa Moon and Christy Welch and his son Christopher Godwin. He has 13 grandchildren ; 4 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Allen served in the army in Viet Nam. He attended Flats Missionary Baptist church in the spring creek community.




Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.
