Donald Allen Poore



Donald Allen Poore 69 passed into the presence of Jesus may 31st. He was preceded in death by his brother Bob; his parents Ted and Dorothy Poore and his longtime companion Patsy Russell. Surviving him are his Brother Steve Poore : his sister Charlene Parker : two daughters Melissa Moon and Christy Welch and his son Christopher Godwin. He has 13 grandchildren ; 4 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Allen served in the army in Viet Nam. He attended Flats Missionary Baptist church in the spring creek community.









