Donald C. Davis
Marshall - Donald Clarence Davis, 75, of Marshall, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 9, 2019.
Donald was born in Buncombe County on October 4, 1943 to his late parents, Omer and Mattie Blazer Davis. As a young adult, he made his way to Michigan to work, and returned home after retiring from Great Lakes Steel.
He is survived by his sister, Lois Lankford (Larry) of Fairview, NC; nieces, Sherry Watson and Kristy Davis (Randy); great nieces and nephews, Kendall and Keaton Davis, and, Kayla and Kelsey Watson; aunt, Nola Davis; and numerous cousins.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Madison Funeral Services.
A Graveside Service will follow at Station Cemetery with Reverend Arnold Revis officiating.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff and residents at Chase Samaritan and the staff at Four Seasons Hospice.
Memorials can be made in his name to: Victory Prison Ministry, PO Box 80065, Simpsonville, SC, 29680.
Condolences can be made to the family online at www.MadisonFH.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 13, 2019