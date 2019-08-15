|
|
Donald Christopher Stroup
Asheville - Donald Christopher Stroup, son of the late Samuel and Nancy Stroup, was born on July 25, 1926 and passed away August 13, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 67 years, Grace Allen Stroup. Mr. Stroup was a master mason and a veteran of WWII.
To cherish his memory, he leaves behind his three children, Donald Joseph Stroup (Debbie), Susan Stroup Baylor (Bill), and Christopher Allen Stroup. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Jennifer Stroup, Carrie Ann Stroup-Lubell, Brett Baylor and Lindsey Baylor; as well as five great-grandchildren, triplets Zeppelin, Kennedy and Lennon Stroup-Lubell, and Bennett and Brooks Baylor; two sisters, Patricia Bailey and Frances Lunsford; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at Riceville Valley Community Church in Asheville, NC at 11am, Friday, August 16, 2019. Rev. Jack Taylor will be officiating. The family will be receiving friends an hour before the service from 10am-11am. Interment will follow in the Mountain View Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors. Memorials may be made to the JFK Solace Center at 21 Belvedere Road, Asheville, NC 28803 or the North Carolina State Veterans Home at 62 Lake Eden Road, Black Mountain, NC 28711. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Stroup Family. The online memorial register is available at www.PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 15, 2019