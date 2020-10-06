Donald (Turk) Cornelious Melton
Ashevillle - Donald (Turk) Cornelious Melton, 82, of Asheville, NC, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He was a native of Asheville and a lifetime resident of Haw Creek. He retired from the VA Medical Center and served in the US Army. He is the son of the late James Melton and Christine Lipe.
He was preceded in death by his brother; Barry Melton and his sister; Kathy Handy.
He is survived by his wife, Barber Hess; two sons; Donald Melton (Charlotte, NC) and Steven Melton (Woodstock, GA) and one daughter; Judy Melton (Asheville, NC). He has five grandchildren; Joshua, Ryan, Austen, Ashley, and Alex.
He is also survived by one brother; Steve Melton (Kennesaw, GA).
A memorial service will be at 10:00 am Friday, October 9 at the Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain, NC with the Rev. Joan Grant of St. John's Episcopal Church officiating. Dress will be casual.
Memorials may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, 290 Old Haw Creek Road, Asheville, NC 28805.
Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family. The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com
.