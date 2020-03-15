|
Pastor Donald E. Burchette
Weaverville - Pastor Donald E. Burchette, age 72, of Weaverville, died Sunday, March 15, 2020.
Pastor Burchette was born on May 30, 1947 in Buncombe County, where he lived most of his life, to the late George W. and Rosa Lee Bishop Burchette.
Don retired from Southern Concrete Materials with 41 years of service. After retiring he began working with West Funeral Home as a funeral service associate. Pastor Burchette was the current pastor of Ridgeview Baptist Church. He had also pastored in Buncombe, Madison and Yancey counties. Don loved the Lord first and foremost as well as his family, his gardening and his work.
Surviving are his loving wife of 54 years, Gloria Robinson Burchette; sons, Eddie Burchette and wife Melissa and Jeffrey Burchette and wife Debi; brother, Danny Burchette; grandchildren, Jordan Burchette and wife Hannah, Jeremiah Burchette, Mason Burchette and wife Jordan Noel and Daniel Burchette; and seven great-grandchildren.
His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in the chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Pastors Preston Riddle and Jeffrey Burchette will officiate.
Burial will follow in West Memorial Park, 40 Roberts St., Weaverville.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Pastor Burchette's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020