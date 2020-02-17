|
Donald E. Martin
Donald E. Martin, born to Ed and Elva Martin on December 10, 1936, 83, died Sunday, February 16, 2020. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Geneva Fitzgerald.
After graduating from William Fleming High School and 6 months at Va. Tech, he went to work for Piedmont Airlines, in Roanoke for 12 years attaining Chief Agent of Operations. He was promoted to Assistant Station Manager, at Washington National Airport. After 2 and half years in Washington he was promoted to station manager in Lynchburg Va. After 12 years in Lynchburg he was promoted to station manager in Asheville NC. After 7 years in Asheville and the buyout by US Air, he returned to Lynchburg and retired there after 34 years with the Airlines. Mr. Martin was a member of First Baptist Church and a member of the Joshua Family Sunday School class. He drove a church bus and was the chairman of the Baptism committee for several years.
Donald is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joyce D. Martin; sons, Kevin Martin (Elizabeth), Rodney Martin (Cheli); grandchildren, Avery, Courteney, Tiffany, and Daniel.
Services will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow services at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. (540)366-0707.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020