Donald Fisher
If Heaven has farms and forests, Don will be happily at home. If not, he will enjoy tending the flower gardens while listening to the angelic music. By his own admission he would not be a part of the choir!
Donald Beauchamp Fisher of Highlands, North Carolina, born on September 22, 1941, entered the Church Triumphant on May 9, 2020. Don had faced life valiantly while experiencing both Hodgkin's lymphoma and metastatic adenocarcinoma.
A native Virginian, son of Lee Washington and Violet Beauchamp Fisher (both deceased), Don loved his parents, his three brothers who survive—Lee, Jr. (Nancy), Bobby (Sharon) and Albert (Brenda),--and life on the family farms in Northumberland County, Virginia. Always intrigued with various forms of nature, Don would cultivate his many interests of the land while assisting his dad and brothers on the farms. Later he would grow beautiful vegetable and flower gardens. He would further his knowledge of the farms' timberlands through his studies in forestry at LSU, his beloved Alma Mater. There was never a doubt about who would win the National College Football game in 2019. "Geaux, Tigers!" he cheered from the recliner.
Busy on the farm as a youngster and teenager, Don had never considered going to college. However, at the last hour he enrolled in Ferrum College in southwest Virginia. He always credited the college with giving him the excellent background he had not achieved as a high school student.
His beloved professors at LSU, most of whom he spoke fondly, inspired him to always do his best in his field. As a forester, he rendered tremendous service to Union Bag Corporation/ Union Camp, and finally International Paper, working primarily out of Brunswick and Southampton Counties, Virginia, as well as eastern North Carolina. His services included wood procurement and land management, eventually in real estate sales of land and timber. He looked forward to every10-hour day working in the forests for 36 years. Later, with his wife Betty, he pursued his real estate license, practicing for several years before retiring again in 2018.
While at LSU, Don participated in ROTC which led to his enlistment in the United States Marine Corps. He endured basic training at Parris Island, SC, and Camp Lejeune, NC. He spent the following five years attaining the rank of Sergeant in the Marine Corps Reserve First 105MM Howitzer Battery, Force Troops, at Richmond and Quantico, Virginia. A loyal Marine, Don loved his country and always remained a man of integrity.
Most important to Don Fisher was his family. He is survived by his wife, Betty, a Highlands native whom he met in 1962 while working a summer student job with the US Forest Service in Highlands. Following a long-distance relationship primarily through countless letters, Don and Betty were married in 1965. After taking early retirements from their respective jobs, the couple moved back to Highlands in 2001. Don referred to himself as a "come here" before he finally reconciled himself to becoming a Highlands "local." He "grieved" over giving up his Virginia driver's license, but he would always refer to Highlands as home. He loved the countless friends he made throughout the years. If he knew you, you were likely his friend.
Loving, compassionate, caring, Don Fisher was a devoted husband, providing well for the livelihood of the family which would welcome with total love their daughter Caroline born to the couple in 1970. Don's face always beamed a bright smile at the sight and sound of his precious daughter who forever brought him joy, pride and happiness. In 2003 he and Betty welcomed to the family son-in-law Neil McCown. Great joy was the family's when Caroline and Neil presented Connor Zachary McCown to his newly appointed grandparents, Grammy and Gramps. Don always provided entertainment for Connor during visits, most recently sharing archery and a train table project. Among other gifts, Don was a teacher, always using an opportunity to share his skills. He was highly disciplined and a perfectionist. Never boastful, never pretentious, he quietly went about doing projects that left every situation more complete and better than he found it.
Not one to be idle, Don took time to engage in various community activities. While supervising the construction of a house in Lawrenceville, Virginia, as well as one in Highlands, he served his churches faithfully as active deacon and elder. As Worship Elder at Franklin, Virginia Presbyterian Church, he helped to guide the church through a transition of pastors. At First Presbyterian of Highlands, he served as Property Elder during the 3-phase construction of the HCCDC and church educational building, as well as renovation of the sanctuary. He also served as head usher at FPCH. He further participated actively for 14 years in Relay For Life for the American Cancer Society. He enjoyed square and round dancing, making many excellent dance friends over the years. His travel ranged from canoe trips on the Cullasaja and Tuckaseegee Rivers to ocean and river cruises to explore the world with auto and bus trips in between. Don Fisher lived life fully and taught others how to enjoy life.
Grateful for every kindness rendered him, Don especially appreciated his doctors and numerous others who cared for him, including caregivers, nurses, CNAs, pastors, family, friends and church members.
