Donald (Don) Flynn
Marshall - Donald (Don) Flynn, 81, was called home on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Hospice Solace Center in Asheville, NC. A native of Madison County, Don was the son of the late Lloyd and Mamie Treadway Flynn. He graduated from Marshall High School and retired from French Broad EMC. After retiring, he spent time enjoying his fishpond and garden. He was a much-loved husband, father, and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Faye B. Flynn; daughter Donna Chandler (husband Howard); sons Keith (wife Denise) and Jeffery; grandchildren Adam (wife Kaylyn) and Aaron; brothers Arnold and Gene (wife Blanche) and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2:30 PM on Tuesday, October 27, at the Price Cemetery on Flynn Branch Road in Marshall, NC.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
Face masks and social distancing are required!