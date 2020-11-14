Donald G. Young
Asheville - Donald "Don" Gayle Young, 85, of Asheville, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at Givens Healthcare Center.
A native of Buncombe County, he was a son of the late S. Gayle and Ruth Osteen Young. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Marva Veater Simkins Young, as well as one brother, Mark W. Young.
Don graduated from Oakley High School in 1953 and North Carolina State University School of Forestry in 1960. He was employed by the US National Forest Service at Dixie National Forest in Pangwich, UT for 36 years.
He is survived by his wife, Marilou Reepe Collin; two sisters, Loretta Young Miller (Tom) and Kay Young Sluder (Jerry), all of Fairview; one step-daughter, Carol Simkins Horton (Howard) of Smithfield, UT; one step-son, Paul Simkins (Vione) of Smithfield, UT, as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, November 17 at Ashelawn Gardens Of Memory.
In lieu of flowers, the family graciously asks that you consider making a contribution in Don's memory to the Haywood Congregation/Respite, PO Box 2982, Asheville, NC 28802 (www.haywoodstreet.org
)
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and a guest register is available online at www.grocefuneralhome.com
.