Donald H. Anderson
Weaverville - Donald H. Anderson, age 82, of the Reems Creek Community, died Monday, February 17, 2020.
Mr. Anderson was born August 10, 1937 in Buncombe County, where he had lived all of his life, to the late Clyde and Pauline Herron Anderson.
Donald retired from Progress Energy as a lineman with 37 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, baseball and coaching little league baseball. He always enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren playing baseball and cheerleading. Donald was a member of Reems Creek Presbyterian Church.
In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his wife, Donna Coddington Anderson who died in 2014.
Surviving are his sons, Jeff Anderson and wife Wanda, and Keith Anderson and wife Penny; grandchildren, Jason Davis, Jessica Metcalf and husband Nick, and Kyle Anderson; and great grandchildren, Jacob Robinson, Samantha Allen and one great granddaughter on the way.
His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Reverends Keith Watkins and Homer Tweed will officiate. Burial will follow in West Memorial Park, Weaverville.
The family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at West Funeral Home 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. At other times, the family will be at the home of Keith Anderson 746 Reems Creek Road, Weaverville.
Flowers are acceptable and appreciated. Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider, WNC Bridge Foundation PO Box 25338 Asheville, NC 28813.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020