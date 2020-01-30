|
Donald H. Freeman
Asheville - Donald H. Freeman, 93, went to be with the Lord Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the VA Medical Center, Martinsburg, WV.
Mr. Freeman was born on November 18, 1926, in Asheville and lived there until his mother moved the family to Washington, DC, when he was 11-years-old.
Mr. Freeman served in the US Navy during WWII as an air traffic controller where he gained a love for all aircraft.
He married his lovely wife, Jean Mitchell who preceded him in death. They raised their family in Rockville, MD. Mr. Freeman is survived by his children William Freeman (Sandra), Diane Harshman (Vaughn), Robert Freeman (Patricia), and Donald Freeman (Karen). One child, Nancy Freeman, preceded him in death. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, one preceded him in death, and 12 great-grandchildren, very soon to be 13.
After being honorably discharged from the Navy, Mr. Freeman attended art school. He worked as the Manager of the Art Department at the Washington Daily News in Washington, DC. Mr. Freeman's artistic abilities gained him a position with the Republican National Committee during the Richard Nixon campaign. He could just about make anything out of wood and loved flowers and gardening.
After the Washington Daily News was acquired by the Evening Star, Mr. Freeman took this opportunity to leave the Washington, DC, area and return to his cherished mountains of Western NC where he had lived as a child. He resided there until his health demanded that he move to Frederick, MD, to live with his daughter and son-in-law and to be near his sons and their families.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Snow Hill United Methodist Church, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Graveside services will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Snow Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery, 84 Snow Hill Church Road, Candler, NC 27815.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020