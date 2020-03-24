|
Donald Lee Peek
Leicester - Donald Lee Peek, 66, of Leicester, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at the CarePartners Solace Center.
A lifelong resident of Buncombe Co., Donald was a son of the late T.L. and Mary Sue King Peek. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Donna Jean Sams.
Mr. Peek worked for Hyder Waste, and was a former member of Corinth Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Melba Owens Peek; sons, Lee Peek (Jennifer) and Matthew Peek; 3 grandchildren, Jamie and husband Jason, Jess and husband Dale, and Austin; great-grandchildren, Abigale and Chloe; sister, Brenda Hyatt (Frank); brother, Edward Peek (Debbie); and special friends, Mike and Earlene Ball.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, at the Community Chapel Cemetery on Piney Mountain Rd. in Leicester, with Dean Rice and Steve Rogers officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Davita Dialysis Center, 1600 Centerpark Dr., Asheville, NC 28805, or to the Community Chapel Baptist Building Fund, c/o 106 Piney Mountain. Rd., Leicester, NC 28748.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020