Donald Moss, Sr
Asheville - Donald Luther "Don" Moss, Sr., 81, of Asheville, formerly of Hickory, passed away September 6, 2019 at Deerfield Episcopal Retirement Community in Asheville.
Born January 4, 1938 in Hickory, NC, he was the son of the late Hubert and Eva Bowman Moss.
Don was a member of St. Giles Chapel in Asheville and a former member of Episcopal Church of Ascension in Hickory. He graduated from North Carolina State University in 1960 with a B.S. in Civil Engineering. He and his wife moved back to Hickory in 1965 when he worked with his father Hubert Moss and eventually took over operations as President of Moss-Marlowe Building Company, a prominent residential and commercial construction and design/build services company. Don was President of Moss-Marlowe for 30 years, a Lifelong Rotarian, a Paul Harris Fellow, and President of the Hickory Chamber of Commerce.
In addition to his civic duties and growing Moss Marlowe into a successful business, Don was extremely active in the Episcopal Church, holding every volunteer position; some even twice. He also worked at their family horse farm on the weekends. If he wasn't mowing grass on the tractor, then he was watching the weather to see when he would be riding the tractor next. And thankfully, he had an opportunity to retire, travel and play golf. On his last trip to Paris, France, in May 2019, he and his wife celebrated 59 years of marriage.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia McDaniel Moss of Asheville; son, Donald L. Moss, Jr. and wife Paula of Charlotte; daughter, Mary Beth Mandanas of Bronxville, NY; grandchildren, Emma, Ben, and Sam Mandanas of Bronxville, NY; sister, Janette Wilcox of Sacramento, Calif.; and nephew, Stephen Wilcox of Sacramento, Calif.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, October 4, 2019 at St. Giles Chapel-Deerfield in Asheville with Father Lin Walton officiating. A reception will follow the service.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Oakwood Cemetery in Hickory with Pastor Carla Wogan officiating. A reception will follow at Bass-Smith Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Episcopal Relief Fund, PO Box 7058, Merrifield, VA 22116-7058, Rotary Foundation, One Rotary Center, 1560 Sherman Ave., Evanston, IL 60201-3698 or to St.Giles Chapel, 1617 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville, NC
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 30, 2019