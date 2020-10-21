1/1
Donald Shafer Jettas
Donald Shafer Jettas

Asheville - Donald Shafer Jettas, age 94, passed away on October 19, 2020. He was born in Buffalo, NY to Dean and Winifred (Shafer) Jettas. Donald served in the U.S. Navy during World War II in the Pacific. He taught Industrial Arts and Graphic Arts for the Lancaster, NY School System. Donald retired to Sarasota, FL and volunteered as an usher at the Sarasota Opera House, for fourteen years. He loved classical music (Chopin) and opera and hosted piano recitals at his home. Donald moved permanently to Asheville in 2009.

Donald is survived by his nephew Robert Massing (Meg); and his life partner James Hilderbrandt.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later time.

Visit www.garrettfuneralsandcremations.com






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
October 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Garrett Funeral Home
