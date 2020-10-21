Donald Shafer Jettas
Asheville - Donald Shafer Jettas, age 94, passed away on October 19, 2020. He was born in Buffalo, NY to Dean and Winifred (Shafer) Jettas. Donald served in the U.S. Navy during World War II in the Pacific. He taught Industrial Arts and Graphic Arts for the Lancaster, NY School System. Donald retired to Sarasota, FL and volunteered as an usher at the Sarasota Opera House, for fourteen years. He loved classical music (Chopin) and opera and hosted piano recitals at his home. Donald moved permanently to Asheville in 2009.
Donald is survived by his nephew Robert Massing (Meg); and his life partner James Hilderbrandt.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later time.
