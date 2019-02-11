|
Donald Sprinkle
Candler - Donald Lee Sprinkle, 74, of Candler, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 at Mission Hospital. He is the son of the late James and Annie Brigman Sprinkle. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by sisters, Martha Shelton and Viola Warren, and brothers, Marshall and Ed Sprinkle.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Phyllis Young Sprinkle; children, Brian Sprinkle, Christina George (Matt), Lisa Mace (Tony), and Craig Archer; brothers, David Sprinkle (Mary Lou), Michael Sprinkle (Sally) and Jackie Sprinkle (Patricia); grandchildren, Cody Brackett, Alyssa Reynolds, Adrienne Merrill (Jordan), Seth Mace, and Christopher Sprinkle; great grandchildren, Julia and Audrey Merrill and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Enon Baptist Church, Ammons Branch Road, Marshall. Reverends Drew Mabry and Danny Sprinkle will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 11, 2019