Donald Stanley Quinn
Fairview - Donald Stanley Quinn, 63, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Care Partners Solace Center.
Mr. Quinn was born in Buncombe County to the late RJ Franklin Quinn and Evelyn Lanning Robinson. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Irene Evelyn Quinn.
Stanley was a hard working man who loved gardening and flowering. He loved his family and will be missed by all.
He is survived by his three children, Donald Stanley Quinn, Jr, Angela Michelle Quinn and Roger Stanley Julian Hooper; two sisters, Myra Vinzant and Kay Taffer (Chris); one brother, Charles L. Brown (Vickie); four grandchildren, Payton, Mitch, Ambree, and Addyson; sister and brother in law, Robin and Tom Ruit and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Swannanoa with Pastor Tom Ruit officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 12:00 to 1:00 at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Care Partners Hospice Solace Center, P.O. Box 25338, Asheville, NC 28813.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and an online memorial register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020