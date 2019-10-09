|
Donald Thomas Sheppard
ASHEVILLE - Donald Thomas Sheppard, age 87, of Asheville died Friday, October 4, 2019.
Mr. Sheppard was born September 12, 1932 in Buncombe County to the late William T. and Annie Burton Sheppard; he was a resident of Spruce Pine for a number of years where he was a member of Grassy Creek Baptist Church. Mr. Sheppard retired from Southern Bell. He was a veteran of the US Air Force and a former commander of the VFW in Spruce Pine. A member of the Elks Lodge for 18 years; he was also a member of the Moose Lodge. Don was a former Little League Coach in baseball and football. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf and pitching horseshoes.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Allie Anders Sheppard who died in 2004 and brothers, Gerald, James and Lewis Sheppard.
Surviving are his daughter, Crystal Sheppard Rhodes and husband Alan of Barnardsville; son, Alan Sheppard and companion Kathy Rhodes; grandchildren, Freddie Stanley and wife Michelle, Sunshine Stanley and Angel Stanley; step grandchildren, Alaina Robinson, Alicia Rhodes and Nathaniel Rhodes; and special friends, Julie Lail and husband Carl.
His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home. Mr. Charlie Campbell will officiate. Burial will follow in Sheppard Cemetery, Weaverville.
The family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 at West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Avenue, Weaverville.
Memorials may be made to the Elks Lodge, PO Box 1740, Asheville, NC 28802 and designated for the "Christmas shoe party" for disadvantaged kids.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Oct. 9, 2019