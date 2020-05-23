Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Visitation
Monday, May 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Turkey Creek Baptist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Michael
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald William Michael Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald William Michael Sr. Obituary
Donald William Michael, Sr.

Candler - Donald William Michael, Sr., 88, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020.

An Asheville native, Donald was the son of the late Orvie McRay "Jack" and Dovie Martin Michael. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Michael.

Mr. Michael proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, working as a barber on an aircraft carrier. When he returned home, he began working immediately at Grace Fuel Co. He worked there for 65 years up until the last few months, never having missed a day. Mr. Michael also spent 20 years with the Woodfin Volunteer Fire Dept. In his spare time, he loved to water ski and was quite talented at it.

Mr. Michael is survived by his daughters, Janet Wallin and Linda Michael; sons, Wayne Michael and wife Tammy and Donald William Michael, Jr.; and several wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The graveside service for Mr. Michael will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Turkey Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Those unable to join us at the service but wish to pay their respects may do so from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave.

In appreciation of the excellent care Mr. Michael received at the John F. Keever Solace Center, his family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the WNC Bridge Foundation, P.O. Box 1315, Arden, NC 28704.

The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 23 to May 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -