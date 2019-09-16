|
Donovan LeRoy Olson
Weaverville - Donovan LeRoy Olson, age 72, passed away on September 13, 2019 in Weaverville, North Carolina. Born in Newton, Iowa to Lloyd Peerboom and Rosemary (Lewis) (Peerboom) Olson on December 31, 1946 and later adopted by his step father Dean Olson, Donovan learned to live life to its fullest. Known by his colleagues as Chico and his kin as Donny, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends having barbeques, hunting, fishing, hiking, camping, and playing games. He was a truck driver by trade, traveling throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico. He was proceeded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his siblings Bobette (and Bill) Patton, Verna (and Dave) Elsloo, and Vicki Evans; children Kevin, LeRoy (and Amanda) Olson, Dawn (and Russell) Lade, Lisa (and Matthew) Lankford, Jason Garlick, Alexander (and Diane) Lowry, LaDonna Olson, Kandice (and Josh) Williams, Andrew (and Eve) Olson, and Angela (and Eric) Herbert; twenty-eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren; many cousins, nieces and nephews. A casual celebration of Donovan's life is scheduled on September 17, 2019 at 11:00 for family and friends. It will be held at the home of Matthew & Lisa Lankford at 79 King Road in Weaverville, North Carolina followed by fellowship.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 16, 2019