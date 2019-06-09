|
|
Donna Burleson Merrell
Flat Rock - Donna Burleson Merrell, 70, passed away Wednesday, June 5th 2019 at Elizabeth House in Flat Rock. Donna was born in Portsmouth,VA on August 26th 1948. She was the daughter of the late Don C. and Joyce Shope Burleson. She was a retired employee of UNCA.
She is survived by a son, John Merrell, a granddaughter Amanda Merrell, and a great-granddaughter Hazel Kay. She is also survived by sisters, Patricia Carter(Roy); Sandra Rhineberger(John) and Special Aunt Violet Jean Demastus.
She was also beloved by her nephews and nieces: Todd Carter, Shane Myers(Fon), Andrea Carter, Stacey C. Miller(Chris), and Rosalind Myers.
Donna was an intelligent, kind and loving person who's faith never wavered. She was a member of the Merrimon Avenue Baptist Church for many years before it became difficult to get there. She then attended and joined Hoopers Creek Baptist Church.
A special thanks to the staff of Elizabeth House. Services will be help at Hoopers Creek Baptist Church in Fletcher, NC on Monday, June 10th at 3:00pm. There will be a celebration of her life prior to the service from 2:00pm-3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hoopers Creek Baptist Church. Groce Funeral Home(Arden) is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 9, 2019