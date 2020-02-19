Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
1941 - 2020
Asheville - Donna Lee Sluder Donnelly, 78, of Asheville, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020.

A native of Buncombe County, she was the daughter of the late Clinton William Sluder and Julia Mae Owenby Sluder. She is also preceded in death by her husband, James Ralph Donnelly and a brother Larry Sluder.

Surviving are her son, Karl Carter and his wife Vicky of Pensacola, FL; her daughter, Linda Carter Blackmon and her husband Ronald of Asheville; two brothers, Bill Sluder and his wife Sandy of Asheville and David Sluder and his partner Liz Phipps of Asheville; she had and loved her four grandchildren, Kailey and Alexa Carter and Julia and Jeremy Lamb.

Mrs. Donnelly retired from Mission Volunteer Services. She loved animals, her friends and family, traveling to the beach and enjoyed flowers, especially orchids.

A funeral service will be held 2:00pm Saturday, February 22, 2020 in the chapel of Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road with Rev. Gerald Davis officiating. Friends may gather 30 Minutes prior to the service for a visitation. Entombment will follow at Lewis Memorial Park.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
