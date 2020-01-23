|
|
Donna Gail Anders Burleson
Barnardsville - Donna Gail Anders Burleson, age 63, of Barnardsville, died Thursday, January 23, 2020.
Gail was born February 23, 1956 in Buncombe County to the late Emery "Red" Anders and Helen Buckner Anders; she was a resident of Buncombe County for most of her life. She was a 1974 graduate of North Buncombe High School; and worked at Micro Switch in Mars Hill for 30 years. Donna Gail currently worked at Echo View Fiber Mill. She enjoyed tending to her flowers, watching the birds and sitting next to the creek taking in all the beauty around her.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Kim Anders.
Surviving are her husband, Victor Burleson; sons, Phillip James Anders of Weaverville and Clint Burleson and fiance' Lily Harrison of Barnardsville; brother, Steve Anders and wife Venna of Weaverville; and several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverend Kenny Stump will officiate. Burial will follow in Burleson Cemetery, North Fork Rd., Barnardsville.
The family will receive friends 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the funeral home.
At other times, the family will be at her residence.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Burleson's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020