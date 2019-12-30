|
|
Donna Lynn Matthews Clark
Marion - Donna Lynn Matthews Clark, 54, of Marion, died Sunday, December 29, 2019.
Born in Buncombe County to Bo Matthews of Marion and Elaine Lewis Matthews of Asheville, she was an accountant with Farm Bureau Insurance.
Survivors other than her parents are her daughter, Ashley Barnes (Will) of Marshall; four grandchildren, Tanner, Gracee, Aubrey and Gunner; and one brother Jamey Matthews (Kim) of Old Fort.
A special thanks from the family to Patrick Cusack and his staff at Farm Bureau Insurance Company of Asheville.
A funeral service will be held Thursday at 12:00 Noon in the Tunnel Road chapel of Groce Funeral Home with Rev. David Edwards officiating. Interment will follow at Sky View Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019