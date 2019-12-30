Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Lynn Matthews Clark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Lynn Matthews Clark Obituary
Donna Lynn Matthews Clark

Marion - Donna Lynn Matthews Clark, 54, of Marion, died Sunday, December 29, 2019.

Born in Buncombe County to Bo Matthews of Marion and Elaine Lewis Matthews of Asheville, she was an accountant with Farm Bureau Insurance.

Survivors other than her parents are her daughter, Ashley Barnes (Will) of Marshall; four grandchildren, Tanner, Gracee, Aubrey and Gunner; and one brother Jamey Matthews (Kim) of Old Fort.

A special thanks from the family to Patrick Cusack and his staff at Farm Bureau Insurance Company of Asheville.

A funeral service will be held Thursday at 12:00 Noon in the Tunnel Road chapel of Groce Funeral Home with Rev. David Edwards officiating. Interment will follow at Sky View Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

The online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -