Donna Marie Ledbetter
Arden - Donna Ledbetter, 77, passed on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
She is survived by her 4 daughters, 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, 2 brothers, & numerous nieces & nephews.
A memorial service will be at 2:30 PM Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 2142 Jeffress Rd, Mills River, NC 28759. Burial following at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 till 2:30 PM on Saturday at the church.
See full obituary at: www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 19 to May 20, 2020