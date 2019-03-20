|
Donna Mashburn
Asheville - Donna Ree Taylor Mashburn, 71, of 26 Westview Lane, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 15, 2019, surrounded by her family at the John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center following a courageous battle with cancer.
A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, she worked for numerous Medical Offices in the Asheville area and formerly attended Biltmore Holiness Church.
Mrs. Mashburn was the daughter of the late Albert Leo Taylor and Ruby Artensey Lamb Taylor. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Tina Mashburn.
Surviving are her husband of 51 years, Oscar Manuel "Bud" Mashburn of the home; daughter, Tammy Mashburn Johnson and husband Michael of Clyde; son, Phillip Brian Mashburn of Asheville; grandsons, Tyler Lee Johnson and Michael Brian Johnson; brothers, Mitchell Taylor and wife Donna Jane, Ronnie Taylor and wife Sandra and Rickey Taylor and wife Geri all of Asheville, Gene Taylor and wife Robbie of Fairview and James "Fat" Taylor of Weaverville and a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 2 PM Saturday, March 23, 2019 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home with Rev. Kenneth Mashburn officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately following services at the funeral home.
The family wishes to say a special thanks to the staff at John F. Keever Solace Center and the Cancer Care of WNC.
Memorials may be made to: , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 20, 2019