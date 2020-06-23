Donna McKinney Henson
1961 - 2020
Donna McKinney Henson

Stockbridge, GA - Donna Francis McKinney Henson, 58, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the Piedmont Henry Hospital.

A native of Asheville, NC, she resided in Atlanta, GA for the past 40 years. She was a nurse with Georgia Cancer Specialist for 31 years until retirement in 2011. She was a faithful Christian and one of the most intelligent, loving and caring person. She always put others needs above her own, and her bright personality was an encouragement to those around her.

She was a daughter of the late Iva Hamlin McKinney.

Surviving are her husband, Thomas "Joe" Ralph Henson; children: Heather Nicole Henson French and husband Matthew of Miami, FL, and Thomas Kyle Henson of McDonough, GA; grandchildren: Kayleigh French, Braiden French, and Kimber Henson; sister, Susan Hartman of McDonough, GA; brothers: Jeff McKinney and wife Donna, and Ricky McKinney and wife Tonya all of Asheville, NC; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Friday, June 26, 2020 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: American Heart Association, PO Box 840692 Dallas, TX 75284 or online at: www.heart.org

To sign Mrs. Henson's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
JUN
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Funeral services provided by
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
June 24, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
