Donna Norton Drury
Asheville - Donna Norton Drury, 58, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the CarePartners Solace Center with her husband and immediate family at her side.
Donna was born January 11, 1961, in Jackson Co. She was a devoted friend to her inner circle, and a lifelong friend of Sherie Howard. A member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Donna loved her church family, and was a loving daughter, sister, and devoted wife of 38 wonderful years. She also loved her father very much. She loved the outdoors, plants, and yard work. She was big into camping and fishing, and in the later years got into classic cars, a hobby she enjoyed with her husband and Hot Rod Buddies. She loved others unconditionally, and always thought of others first. She was a loving caregiver to her mother and others.
Donna was preceded in death by her mother, Brenda Henson Clark, and her grandparents, Lee and Glayds Henson, and Leonard and Bertha Norton.
Surviving are her husband, Robert Leroy Drury, Jr.; father, Kemmer Norton and his wife, Vera; brother, Danny Norton and his wife, Tammy; god-daughter, Amanda Nunziata; god-son, Michael Nunziata; her two precious fur-babies, Kobie and Josie; and numerous nieces and cousins.
A celebration of Donna's life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Ronnie Owen officiating. Her family will receive friends at the church beginning at 3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Building Fund, 200 Mt. Carmel Rd., Asheville, NC 28806, and/or to the , .
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 5, 2019