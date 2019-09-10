|
Donna R. Ketchum
Asheville - Donna Lee Rich Ketchum, 63, of 741 Macedonia Road, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center.
A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, Mrs. Ketchum was employed with Walmart for 22 years and was a daughter of the late Albert Burgan and Gladys Maxine Parham Rich.
Surviving are her husband of 42 years, Willard Darrell Ketchum of the home; sisters, Sandra K. Brazil and husband, Rex and Debra J. Rich; brothers, Danny B. Rich and wife, Carolyn, Sam Rich and wife, Elaine and Marvin Rich and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 PM Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with Rev. Stanley Peek and Rev. Garry Rogers officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hills Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:15 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 10, 2019