Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:15 PM
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:30 PM
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
Donna Ketchum
Donna R. Ketchum


1956 - 2019
Donna R. Ketchum Obituary
Donna R. Ketchum

Asheville - Donna Lee Rich Ketchum, 63, of 741 Macedonia Road, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center.

A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, Mrs. Ketchum was employed with Walmart for 22 years and was a daughter of the late Albert Burgan and Gladys Maxine Parham Rich.

Surviving are her husband of 42 years, Willard Darrell Ketchum of the home; sisters, Sandra K. Brazil and husband, Rex and Debra J. Rich; brothers, Danny B. Rich and wife, Carolyn, Sam Rich and wife, Elaine and Marvin Rich and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 PM Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with Rev. Stanley Peek and Rev. Garry Rogers officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hills Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:15 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.

To sign Donna's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 10, 2019
