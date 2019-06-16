|
Donnie Edwin Lloyd
West Asheville - Donnie Edwin Lloyd, 66 years old, the unofficial "mayor" of West Asheville passed away Wednesday, June 5th, of heart complications at his home.
He is survived by his brother, Ronnie Lloyd; mother, Florence Jordan; and sister Patricia Profitt.
Donnie was known and befriended by many in West Asheville.He was an artistwho most often could be found at Harvest Records, helping out or singing loudly at 12 Baskets Cafe, or telling jokes at Gas Up and Serpent Rainbow Tattoo.
A memorial service will be held by 12 Baskets Cafe at Trinity UMC on Haywood Rd on Monday, June 24th at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Asheville Poverty Initiative, 789 Merrimon Ave, 28804 or through their website www.ashevillepovertyiniative.org Please note "In memory of Donnie" on any donation.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 16, 2019