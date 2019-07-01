Services
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
(828) 669-2977
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Donnie Mae Jordan


1939 - 2019
Donnie Mae Jordan Obituary
Donnie Mae Jordan

Black Mountain - Donnie Mae Jordan, 80, of Black Mountain passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Mrs. Jordan was born February 3, 1939 in Buncombe County to the late Lonnie and Laura McDonald Hargrove.

She was a member of Burgin's Chapel where she taught Sunday school and lead the choir.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers, James and Harry Hargrove.

Donnie is survived by her husband, Earl Jordan; daughter, Becky Poteat Cooper (Rick) of Nebo; son, Roger Jordan (Christina) of Black Mountain; grandchildren, Dustin and Amber Poteat and Brandi Rodriguez; and great grandson, Syris.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 12:30pm to 2:00pm in the chapel of Harwood Home for Funerals with a Celebration of Life service immediately following. Burial will be in Mountain View Memorial Park.

Arrangements by Harwood Home for Funerals. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 1, 2019
