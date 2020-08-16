Dora A. Apostolopoulos (Poulos)
Asheville - Mrs. Apostolopoulos, 94, of Asheville died on Sunday, August 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving children.
She was born March 1, 1926 in Klafsion, Evrytania. She was the daughter of the late Miltiadis and Amalia Theothorou Anagnostopoulos. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Arthur J. Apostolopoulos who died in March 1996; brothers, George Anagnostopoulos and Phillip Anagnostopoulos; and a sister, Eleni Bobotsiaris.
Dora was a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church for 51 years. She was also a member of the Philoptochos Society and Daughters of Evrytania. She was a homemaker and enjoyed making Prosforo for her Church, cooking, making The Best Bread, crocheted and she loved working for hours in her vegetable garden. She enjoyed life, she loved her Church and enjoyed spending time with her friends. Her greatest love was for her family, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren who will miss her dearly.
Survivors include her son, John A. Poulos and his wife, Susan of Asheville; daughter, Dimitra Sitaras and husband, Nick of Charlotte; grandchildren, Vickie Holevas and her husband, Jimmy of Charlotte, Maria Tsiaras and husband, Vasili of Winston-Salem; great-grandchildren, George and Niko Holevas of Charlotte and Ellie and Dean Tsiaras of Winston-Salem; and many nieces and nephews in the USA and Greece.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church with Father Michael Diavatis officiating. Interment will follow at Green Hills Cemetery.
Due to Covid-19, please wear a mask and respect all social distancing policies.
Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 227 Cumberland Avenue, Asheville, NC 28801.
Morris Funeral & Cremation Care, 304 Merrimon Avenue is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent through the website www.morrisfamilycare.com
