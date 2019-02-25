|
|
Dora Kay Peek
Fletcher - Dora Kay Buchanan Peek, 80, of Fletcher, died Saturday, February 23, 2019 at her residence.
A native of Graham County, she was a daughter of the late Earl and Murriel Shope Buchanan. She was also preceded in death by two sisters and two brothers.
Kay is survived by her loving husband of nearly 61 years, Leonard Carl Peek; two daughters, Karrie Farr (Dale) of Buford, GA and Donna Peek of Fletcher; two sisters, Hildred Shuler and Jo Ann Greene, both of Robbinsville, NC; three grandchildren, Andrea Chapman (Patrick), Cassie Farr (David) and Tanner Farr; three great-grandchildren, A.J., Noah and Graham, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Mills Gap Baptist Church in Arden. The family will also receive friends on Tuesday, February 26 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Townson-Smith Funeral Home in Robbinsville, followed by a Funeral Service at 7:00 PM. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 27 at Mountain Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Flowers are appreciated, however, for those who desire, donations may be made to either Mills Gap Baptist Church or to Mountain Creek Baptist Church.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and a memorial guest register is available online at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 25, 2019