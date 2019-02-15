Doreen VonDel "Ginga" Olson Plaisance



Swannanoa - Doreen VonDel "Ginga" Olson Plaisance, 88, of Swannanoa, and previously of Boca Raton, FL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the John F. Keever Jr., Solace Center in Asheville. Born September 8, 1930 in Albert Lea, MN, she was the daughter of the late John and Alma Cram Olson.



She was a graduate of Abbott Technical School in Winona, MN, and worked as a physician assistant and jeweler most of her life. Of her many hobbies she enjoyed reading, Bible studies, antique collecting, cooking, spending time with her family, and sharing the love of Christ. She was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Asheville, and volunteered at the Billy Graham Training Center and the Women's Correctional Facility.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Karelyn Porter. Surviving are her children, Angie Smith and spouse, William, of Asheville, NC and Kim Plaisance and his spouse, Linda, of Orlando, FL; siblings, Richard Olson of Clear Lake, IA and Arlan Olson of Sacramento, CA; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; seven nieces; and 2 nephews.



A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 17 Shawnee Trail, Asheville, NC 28805 with Rev. Joe Mullen officiating. Donations may be made in her honor to the Billy Graham Training Center at the Cove, 1 Porter's Cove Road, Swannanoa, NC 28778. The family is grateful for the loving care that Ginga received at the Laurel's of Summit Ridge and CarePartners Hospice. Condolences may be made to the family at :



