Dorinda Killian Cartin
Asheville - Dorinda Killian Cartin passed on Friday, May 29, 2020, at the CarePartners John F. Keever Solace Center, Asheville, NC.
Dorinda was born in 1944 in Kansas to the late Robert L. and Geneva Jane Killian.
She is survived by her son, Daniel B. Cartin, III, of Newport, RI, and her daughter, Lesley S. Cartin, of Greenville, NC.
Dorinda graduated from Lee H. Edwards High School and Appalachian State University, Boone, NC. She did graduate work at Western Carolina University, Cullowhee, NC. She was a K-12 gifted specialist with Asheville City Schools and Buncombe County Schools, having served in many capacities over her 30-year career.
A celebration of her life for family and friends will be held at a later date.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from May 29 to May 31, 2020.