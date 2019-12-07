|
Doris Chambers
Canton - Doris Parks Chambers, 87, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Silver Bluff Village.
She was a native of Haywood County and lived most of her life in the Cruso Community. Doris was the daughter of the late Amos Lee Haney and Lillie Parks Haney. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband O.C. Chambers, Jr., her son, Roger Dale Chambers, and her brother, Carroll Dale Haney.
Doris was a graduate of Bethel High School and was a member of Cruso United Methodist Church and later in life, Pisgah Free Will Baptist Church. She worked at Springdale Country Club and Silver Bluff Village nursing home for many years. Doris and her family especially enjoyed their summer residence at Hiwassee Lake. She was an excellent fisherman and had the pictures to prove it. Doris loved to work in her vegetable garden and enjoyed cooking and canning for her family. She was an accomplished landscaper, as evidenced by the beautiful flower beds, trees and shrubs around her home. Nothing pleased her more than to travel. Doris visited family and friends in many states and enjoyed several cruises abroad.
She is survived by her daughter, Gail Chambers Smith; her son, Terry Martin Chambers; one sister, Hilda Parks Hollingsworth; and two brothers, Gerald Gene Haney and Harry Neal Haney. Doris will be sorely missed by her family and friends but will be lovingly remembered by them long after she is gone.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Canton Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. A private burial will be held at a later date.
The care of Mrs. Chambers has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019