Doris E. Davis Meadows
Asheville - Doris E. Davis Meadows, 88, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at her daughter's home in Canton, NC.
Mrs. Meadows was born February 11, 1932, in McDowell County to the late R. Clyde Davis and Maedine L. Davis. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Lloyd Edgar "Pete" Meadows, Jr., and Ralond L. Meadows; Cecil Davis and Roger Davis, brothers, Roland Elliott, brother-in-law and Jerry N. Suttles, son-in-law.
She was retired from the Business Office of Memorial Mission Hospital where she served as an insurance clerk.
She is survived by her daughters, Rose M. Suttles of Canton, NC and Gwen Blackmer (Ed) of Winston-Salem, NC; grandchildren, Lane Blackmer of Arlington, VA and Jennifer Williams (Mel) of Winston-Salem, NC; a great-grandson, Landon; a sister, Grace Elliott of Old Fort, NC; a brother, C.L. Davis (Judy) of Morganton, NC; sisters-in-law, Diane Davis of Salisbury, NC and Ann Davis of Chapel Hill, NC and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home with the Rev. Terry Duckworth officiating. Private interment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Services at Groce Funeral Home chapels are limited to 50 and face masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Mobility with checks payable to Land of Sky Regional Council, 339 Leicester Hgwy., Suite 140, Asheville, NC 28806 (with "Mountain Mobility" on the memo line).
