Doris E. Henry
Doris E. Henry

Asheville - Doris Edwards Henry, 76, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, at Mission Hospital.

Mrs. Henry was born October 8, 1943, in Asheville to the late Catherine Fox Middleton. She received her bachelor's degree from Berea College and spent most of her career with Bell South/AT&T. More recently she worked as a CNA with CarePartners Hospice as well as working and volunteering with TEACH and the Autism Society of NC.

She is survived by stepsons, Richard Henry (Raynelle) and Mark Henry (Jeanette); grandchildren, Christopher Henry-Blair, Emmanuel Henry, Danaan Henry, Cady Henry, Adrian Amber Buck, Julie Lunsford and Jessica Henry; nephews, Geoffrey Pace, William Middleton and Jacob Middleton; numerous great-grandchildren; a brother, Ricky Middleton and a sister-in-law, Faith Pace.

A family graveside will be at Ashelawn Gardens.

The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
