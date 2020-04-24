|
|
Doris "Judy" Fox
Swannanoa -
Doris "Judy" Fox, 71, of Swannanoa passed away Wednesday April 22, 2020.
Mrs. Fox was born December 7, 1948 in Buncombe County where she had lived all of her life. She was Co-Owner of Fox Towing and Welding for over 40 years. Judy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her. She worked with the ASPCA for many years, her passion was taking care of animals.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Leon Fox; her parents, Sam and Bertha Allison; and a brother, Donald Allison.
Judy is survived by her children, Connie Halford (Marshall), Melissa Gregory, Michael Kelly Fox, and Darlene Banks (James); and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A special thanks to Hospice and the many family and friends that was there through this difficult time.
Those desiring to make a memorial or contribution are encouraged to consider Solace Center Asheville or ASPCA.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Revelation 21:4 - He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.
Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020