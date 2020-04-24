Services
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
(828) 669-2977
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Fox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris "Judy" Fox


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris "Judy" Fox Obituary
Doris "Judy" Fox

Swannanoa -

Doris "Judy" Fox, 71, of Swannanoa passed away Wednesday April 22, 2020.

Mrs. Fox was born December 7, 1948 in Buncombe County where she had lived all of her life. She was Co-Owner of Fox Towing and Welding for over 40 years. Judy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her. She worked with the ASPCA for many years, her passion was taking care of animals.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Leon Fox; her parents, Sam and Bertha Allison; and a brother, Donald Allison.

Judy is survived by her children, Connie Halford (Marshall), Melissa Gregory, Michael Kelly Fox, and Darlene Banks (James); and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A special thanks to Hospice and the many family and friends that was there through this difficult time.

Those desiring to make a memorial or contribution are encouraged to consider Solace Center Asheville or ASPCA.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Revelation 21:4 - He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.

Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harwood Home For Funerals
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -