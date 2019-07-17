Services
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Central United Methodist Church
27 Church Street
Doris Jane McFadden Thompson


1933 - 2019
Doris Jane McFadden Thompson Obituary
Doris Jane McFadden Thompson

Asheville - Doris Jane McFadden Thompson, 86, of Asheville, died on Monday, July 15, 2019. A native of Cincinnati, OH she was born on June 11, 1933 to the late Claude and Mildred McFadden. In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her sister, Jean M. Stewart and her brother, Wayne McFadden.

She was a graduate of Indiana University, a member of the Beverly Hills Garden Club, volunteered at ABCCM and served as Girl Scout Cookie Chairman. She was incredibly active member at her church, Central United Methodist. There she was a member of the Church Circle and volunteered with the two year old Sunday School Class.

Doris is survived by her loving husband, Robert A. Thompson, Jr.; her two daughters, Deborah T. Szymanski and her husband, Eugene T. Szymanski, and Shirley T. Ellington; her six grandchildren, Christopher M. Szymanski, Katie Szymanski Tallent, and her husband, Joseph, R. Scott Szymanski, Eric E. Ellington, Jonathan A. Ellington and his wife, Lauren, and Andrew D. Ellington; her great-granddaughter, NovaLee J. Szymanski; her niece, Janet S. Cool and her nephew, Wayne Stewart.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Central United Methodist Church, 27 Church Street with Dr. Rob Blackburn officiating.

Morris Funeral Home, 304 Merrimon Avenue is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent through the website, morrisfamilycare.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 17, 2019
