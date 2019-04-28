|
Doris L. Lundquist
Asheville - Doris L. Lundquist, 92, passed away Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Mission Hospital.
Doris was born in Fall River, Massachusetts to the late Albert and Juliette Berube, and after marriage, resided in Philadelphia, PA until 1964, when she and her husband moved to Richmond, VA. Her son, Kenneth, passed away in 2004. Her husband, Robert Lundquist, passed away in 2007. In 2013, Doris moved to Asheville, NC to be closer to her daughter, Nancy.
A devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Doris was a sweet soul who was always ready with a smile and good words. She loved to be with friends and family. It is fitting that she met Jesus on Resurrection Sunday.
Doris is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Michael Osborne; her grandchildren, Scot Osborne and his wife, Jamie, and Carrie Cinosky and her husband, Joe; her great grandchildren, Lenja Osborne, Elsa Osborne, Charlie Cinosky, and Olivia Cinosky and her sister, Claire Young of Newington, CT.
A celebration of life/memorial service will be held in the Chapel of Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM.
Mrs. Lundquist will be interred next to her husband and son in Richmond, VA.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and the memorial register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 28, 2019