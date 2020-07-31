Doris M. Rice
Asheville - Doris Elaine Miller Rice, 93, of 100 O'Donald Road, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, Mrs. Rice was a daughter of the late William Cassida "Cass" Miller and Mary Rebecca "Bessie" Covington Miller and wife of James Thomas "J.T." Rice, Sr. who died January 26, 2010. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Sheila Ann Rice; sister, Betty Jane Miller and brother, Bill C. Miller, Jr.
Doris served along with her husband for many years at Anders-Rice Funeral Home where she was Corporate Secretary. In her earlier years she formerly worked as a long distance Telephone Operator for Southern Bell and for 12 years served as Key Punch Operator for Postal Accounts at the National Weather Bureau.
Mrs. Rice was a member of West Asheville Baptist Church and the Through the Bible Sunday School Class, and was known to all for her generosity and craft work.
She was a former member of Kiwanettes, formerly bowled with the Wednesday morning Housewife Coffee League where she served as Treasurer, a member of the WNAA-Western NC Aeronautical Association and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Biltmore Chapter #38.
Surviving are her son, James Thomas "Tommy" Rice, Jr. (Nancy) of Asheville; sister and best friend, Peggy M. Allen of the home; special long time friend, Hilda Williams and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Sunday, August 2, 2020 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with Rev. Dr. Stan Welch officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hills Cemetery.
Friends may visit on Saturday from 10 to 12 Noon and 2 to 4 PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: West Asheville Baptist Church Building and Legacy Fund, 926 Haywood Road, Asheville, NC 28806 or The Employees Appreciation Fund at Heather Glen Assisted Living, 103 Appalachian Blvd, Arden, NC 28704.
To sign Mrs. Rice's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com