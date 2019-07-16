|
Doris Mae Stroupe Clayton
Asheville, NC - Doris Mae Stroupe Clayton, native of Asheville, NC, died peacefully with many of her family around her Sunday July 14, 2019 , in Ocean Isle Beach, NC where she was residing.
Doris was the daughter of the late Hermon Wesley Stroupe and Marie Gray Stroupe. She was preceded in death by husband of fifty years, Reverend Robert G. Clayton; her son, Robert V. Clayton; her sisters, Edith Lee Easley, Hilda A. Sorrells, and Patricia Ann Coffee; and her brother, Wesley Stroupe.
She was proud of her family her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was an active and involved Pastor's wife teaching children's Sunday School, Directing Vacation Bible School, singing in the choir, and spending many summers at Camp Caswell with youth groups.
Surviving her are: daughter, Renee C. Griffin (Dean) of Ocean Isle Beach; son, Randall W. Clayton (Andrea); granddaughters, Kristen Griffin Alvarado and her daughter Annika, Jessica Leigh Griffin and her daughter Ryder, Robin Clayton Guzman (Leo) and their children Alexis and Tristan, and Richard and Morgan Clayton; and sister, Marjorie Loven.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 5:30pm at Harwood Home for Funerals. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
A private burial will be at Piney Grove Cemetery.
Many thanks to the Hospice team of Brunswick County who took care of our mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and great grandmother. Flowers are not necessary, but if chosen, please send plants or wildflowers in honor of her love of living plants.
Memorials May be made to Hospice of Brunswick County or Gideons International.
Harwood Home for Funerals is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 16, 2019