Doris Marie Cash
Doris "Dolly" or "Red" Marie Cash passed away on Friday, April 2, 2020. She was born on January 28, 1976.
Doris was preceded in death by grandmothers, Hazel and Ada; aunt, Debbie; uncle, Larry; niece, Mariana.
Left to cherish her memory is husband, Richard; children Michelle (Bo) and Dakota; mother, Doris; mother-in-law, Phyllis; sisters, Catonya (Greg) and Becky; brothers-in-law, Charles and Robert (Allison); grandchildren, RJ, Remi, Ryker, and Raiden; best friends, Tim and John; many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews; and fur babies, Boss and Smokee. She was loved and cherished by so many more.
Doris' life was short, but well lived. She will be dearly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Acknowledgements may be made at westerncarolinamortuary.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020