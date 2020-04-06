Services
Western Carolina Mortuary Service Llc
1373 Sweeten Creek Rd
Asheville, NC 28803
(828) 254-4880
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Cash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Marie Cash


1976 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Marie Cash Obituary
Doris Marie Cash

Doris "Dolly" or "Red" Marie Cash passed away on Friday, April 2, 2020. She was born on January 28, 1976.

Doris was preceded in death by grandmothers, Hazel and Ada; aunt, Debbie; uncle, Larry; niece, Mariana.

Left to cherish her memory is husband, Richard; children Michelle (Bo) and Dakota; mother, Doris; mother-in-law, Phyllis; sisters, Catonya (Greg) and Becky; brothers-in-law, Charles and Robert (Allison); grandchildren, RJ, Remi, Ryker, and Raiden; best friends, Tim and John; many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews; and fur babies, Boss and Smokee. She was loved and cherished by so many more.

Doris' life was short, but well lived. She will be dearly missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Acknowledgements may be made at westerncarolinamortuary.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -