Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Burnsville, NC
Doris Marie Penland Hunter


1928 - 2019
Doris Marie Penland Hunter Obituary
Doris Marie Penland Hunter

Burnsville - Doris Marie Penland Hunter, 91, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, after an extended illness. Born in Burnsville on January 23, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Bascom and Jennie Robinson Penland. Doris was a lifelong resident in Burnsville until moving to Mt. Airy, NC to be close to her daughters.

After graduating from Mars Hill College and Woman's College (UNC-G), Doris returned to Yancey County to teach public school music at Clearmont School. There she met Edgar F. Hunter, Jr., and they married in 1951. In spite of her refusal to include "obey" in her wedding vows, they shared a loving, committed marriage of 57 years, focused on faith, family, service, education, and community. After devoting her time to homemaking, Doris taught in the Media Center at Mountain Heritage High School. Her involvement in church and civic activities are too numerous to name. Throughout her life, Doris' sunny, generous nature and genuine interest in people endeared her to all.

In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her husband: Ed; and beloved sister: Vinita Robertson. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law: Janice Hunter Demcio and Bob, Marie Hunter Niland and Ron (Mt. Airy) Anne Hunter Eidson and Jonathan (Charlotte); grandchildren: Amy Demcio Cox (Josh), Jennie Niland Kerley (Michael), Katie Demcio (Andy Jones), Ryan Niland (Carley), Josh Eidson, and Allie Eidson. They, along with her 6 great grandchildren brought her much pride and joy.

Funeral services will be held at 1PM Monday, October 7, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Burnsville, NC. Rev. Tommy James will officiate. Burial will be in the Robertson Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM until 1PM prior to the service at the church.

The family would like to thank the staffs of Ridgecrest Assisted Living and Mountain Valley Hospice of Mt. Airy for their loving, expert care in Doris' final years. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to First Baptist Church of Burnsville, P. O. Box 425, Burnsville, NC 28714, or the , 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.

Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home is assisting the Hunter family.

To view this obituary online or send a condolence visit

www.holcombebrothers.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Oct. 6, 2019
