Doris Rice-Candler
1940 - 2020
Doris Rice-Candler

Asheville - Doris McKinney Rice-Candler, 80, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Laurels of Green Tree Ridge.

A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Josie Belle Craig McKinney and was also preceded in death by her brother, John McKinney and sisters, Barbara Gillis and Nancy Reems and daughter-in-law, Sandy Rice.

She was formerly employed as a Secretary with the Buncombe County Health Dept, Bi-Lo Grocery and Mason Dept Store.

Surviving are her long time companion, soulmate and forever love of 53 years, Gene Candler of the home; sons, Scott Rice of Fletcher, Gerry Drake and wife Susan of Marshall; brother, Ted McKinney and wife Barbara of West Asheville; brother-in-law, Gary Reems of Asheville; grandchildren, Sarah Rice of Fletcher, Laura Walker and husband Bryan of Flat Rock and Nikki Beth Drake of Tampa, FL and great granddaughter, Kennedi Marie Jilg of Tampa, FL.

Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon Monday, June 1, 2020 at the South Asheville Baptist Church, with Rev. Norris Wright, Rev. Don Penland and Rev. Randy Gregory officiating.

Burial will follow in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory. Pallbearers will be Bryan Walker, Leroy Grooms, Ronnie Riddle, Tommy Wilson, Tony Turner and Ralph Gillis.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the church.

Friends and family are asked to wear mask as required by Buncombe County.

Memorials may be made to: South Asheville Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 15061, Asheville, NC 28813.

To sign Mrs. Rice-Candler's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
