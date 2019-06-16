Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Calling hours
Following Services
Doris Thelma McMahan Hampton Obituary
Doris Thelma McMahan Hampton

Hoover, AL - Doris Thelma McMahan Hampton, 83, of Hoover, Alabama passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 at Brookwood Baptist Hospital.

Mrs. Hampton was born October 28, 1935 in Yancey County to the late James Waymon and Lena Gertrude McMahan.

She was a member of Green Valley Baptist Church, Birmingham, Alabama.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Maneva Farr and husband, Joe and Genevieve Robertson and husband, Ralph; sister-in-law, Clara Crisp McMahan and niece, Deborah McMahan Looper.

Mrs. Hampton is survived by her daughter, Susan H. Olive and husband, Russell and son, David W. Hampton and wife, Donna all of Birmingham, AL; brother, Bill McMahan of Greenville, SC; and four grandchildren, Regan Brooke Olive, Ryan Taylor Olive, Matthew David Hampton, and Brandon Michael Hampton.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 1:00pm in the chapel of Harwood Home for Funerals. Burial will be in Piney Grove Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Ryan Olive, Matthew Hampton, Brandon Hampton, Mike Farr, Jeffrey Farr, Ray Grant, David Harris, and Steve W. Looper.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Arrangements by Harwood Home for Funerals. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 16, 2019
