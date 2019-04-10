|
|
Doris Whitaker Waldrop Bailey
Candler - Doris Whitaker Waldrop Bailey, 83, of Candler went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday morning, April 7, 2018 at Mission Hospital.
Mrs. Bailey was a native of Buncombe County and was a daughter of the late Winfred and Fannie Whitaker. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Lawrence Eugene Waldrop (Gene) who passed away in 1974, and her second husband, R. Lewis Bailey who passed away in 2010.
She is survived by her daughter Vicki Epley and her husband Kevin, her very special granddaughter Emily Epley; sister Barbara Sparks and sister-in-law Shirley Bailey.
Mrs. Bailey worked for ten years in the office of Youngblood Truck Lines before becoming a full-time homemaker. She was a member of Bent Creek Baptist Church where she dearly loved her friends in the "Young at Heart" Sunday School class. She had a deep faith and was known as a "prayer warrior" among her friends and family. Doris had a beautiful smile, a generous and compassionate spirit, was a fabulous cook, a meticulous housekeeper and she never left home without her lipstick.
Our family will be forever grateful to the family who donated a kidney to Doris from their deceased loved one 15 years ago.
She treasured this precious gift that gave her renewed health, quality of life and the ability to watch her granddaughter grow up. We would also like to thank the staff of Mountain Kidney Associates, especially Dr. Winfield Word-Sims, who provided her with such excellent medical care.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, April 12 in the Chapel of Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian.Burial will follow at Pisgah View Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service.
Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Carolina Medical Center-Kidney Transplant Program, 1025 Morehead Medical Drive - Suite 600, Charlotte, NC 28204.
A memorial guest register is available online at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 10, 2019