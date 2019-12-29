Services
1945 - 2019
Swannanoa - Doris Wright, 74 of Swannanoa passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019.

Mrs. Wright was born September 6, 1945 in Yancey County to the late Dot and Lela Austin.

Doris was owner of Wright's Machine & Tool since 1970. She was a member a First Baptist Church, Swannanoa and enjoyed her church family, community service, going to the auction and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Wright and daughter, Paula Wright.

Doris is survived by her son, Marty Wright and wife, Diana; grandson, Aaron Wright and wife, Marybeth; granddaughter, Anne Wright; great grandchildren, Elly and Elizjah; and sisters, Mary Ruth Webb (Bob), Maxine McCurry, Rachel Buckner (Donald), Susie Fox (Tommy) and Karen Robinson (Jim).

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at 2:00pm at First Baptist Church, Swannanoa.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, Swannanoa, 503 Park St., Swannanoa, NC 28778.

Arrangements by Harwood Home for Funerals.

www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
