West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
Weaverville - Dorothy Ann Black Buckner, known as Dot to her family and friends, joined many loved ones in heaven on Saturday, March 30, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Harry Buckner; her parents, Cornelius and Mary Black; her brothers, William Black and Leon Black; and her sisters, Peggy Guice and Juanita Vick.

Dot was born on November 11, 1941. She married Harry Buckner on July 14, 1960.

For 25 years, Dot served as a lead caseworker and supervisor at the Department of Social Services, Food Stamp Unit, where she greatly enjoyed helping other members of her community.

Dot's greatest joy was spending time with her family. She delighted in preparing meals and celebrating special occasions with loved ones. Her family fondly recalls holidays and birthdays spent at Grandma's home.

She enjoyed fellowship with her friends at Victory Baptist Church and Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. She cherished her relationships with her sister-in-laws, Barbara Black and Geraldine Black, and her nieces and nephews.

She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Jackie and Alex Newman; son and daughter-in-law, Harry B. and Gail Buckner; and her beloved grandchildren, James Dwyer, Eric Newman and Kate Buckner.

As a family, we are very grateful for the compassion and care shown by Dot's family members, friends, and the staff of Brooks Howell Home.

Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville, with Rev. Keith Watkins and Rev. Larry Sprinkle officiating.

Burial will follow in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 3757 Eller Ford Rd., Weaverville.

The family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, at West Funeral Home.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Buckner's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 2, 2019
