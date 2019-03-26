|
Dorothy Blythe
Bryson City - Dorothy Shuler Blythe, 88, of the Coopers Creek Community went home to be with the Lord Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Harris Regional Hospital after a short illness.
A lifelong resident of Swain County, she was the daughter of the late Hurschell and Laura Wiggins Shuler.
She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church on Coopers Creek.
Dorothy is survived by one sister, Beulah Wiggins of Candler, NC; three sons, Ronnie Blythe and wife Judy of Cherokee, Larry Blythe and wife Wanda of Robbinsville; William Blythe of Coopers Creek; Grandchildren, Anita Vestal, Chloe Blythe, Emma Blythe, Sam Blythe, Josh Taylor, Laura Blythe, Lloyd Blythe, Driver Blythe, Stewart Jackson, Kelly McCoy, Blaze Powers, Blake Powers, Marcie Blythe, William Blythe, Caleb Crawford, and Josh Sutton; 23 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday at Antioch Baptist Church. Rev. Danny Lambert will officiate with burial in the Pegg Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Tuesday at Crisp Funeral Home.
At other times, the family will be at 1070 Coopers Creek Road, Bryson City, NC 28713.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 26, 2019